Genealogy Workshop | Newspaper Research at the Library of Virginia

From birth, graduation, and marriage announcements to general articles and obituaries, newspapers offer a rich supply of material for genealogical research. Discover how to access the Library of Virginia’s many newspaper resources. This in-person workshop will provide instruction on searching the Library’s collection of original and microfilmed newspapers, as well as the newspaper collections of other large libraries throughout Virginia.

Explore how to search a broad array of digital newspaper databases, like Virginia Chronicle, Chronicling America, and the Library’s own version of Newspapers.com (which contains several digitized Virginia dailies unavailable anywhere else) as well as subscription databases accessible with a Library of Virginia library card, including Newspaper Archive, America’s News, and Proquest databases.

The workshop will also provide an opportunity to put your new knowledge to the test, with time set aside for research and questions. Contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001 for more information.

$25 ($20 for Library of Virginia members)

This is an in-person event. Registration Required