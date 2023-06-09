Genealogy Workshop | Military Genealogy: Virginians in the First & Second World Wars

Explore the methods and resources for finding ancestors that fought in World Wars I & II with reference archivists Bill Bynum and Kenneth Forest. Over 100,000 Virginians served in World War I in the U.S. Army, Navy and Marines; over 3,700 died while in service. In World War II, over 300,000 Virginians served and over 8,700 died in service. This workshop explores Library of Virginia records in original, microfilm and digital formats related to the World Wars — as well as selected National Archives records — and offers advice on how to use them in your genealogical research. Contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001 for more information.

$25 ($20 for Library of Virginia members). Limited free parking is available in the deck underneath the Library building.

Registration Required