Genealogy Workshop | Court Records at the Library of Virginia

to

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Reference archivists Kenneth Forest and Nathan Verilla lead this in-person workshop that explores court records in the Library’s collections and offers advice on how to use them in your genealogical research. It will discuss documents in original, microfilm, and digital formats, paying particular attention to local, chancery, hustings, and federal court records. Contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001 for more information.

$25 ($20 for Library of Virginia members). This is an in-person event. Registration Required

Info

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
History, Workshops
804.692.3001
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Genealogy Workshop | Court Records at the Library of Virginia - 2022-08-05 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Genealogy Workshop | Court Records at the Library of Virginia - 2022-08-05 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Genealogy Workshop | Court Records at the Library of Virginia - 2022-08-05 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Genealogy Workshop | Court Records at the Library of Virginia - 2022-08-05 09:30:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular