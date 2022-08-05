Genealogy Workshop | Court Records at the Library of Virginia

Reference archivists Kenneth Forest and Nathan Verilla lead this in-person workshop that explores court records in the Library’s collections and offers advice on how to use them in your genealogical research. It will discuss documents in original, microfilm, and digital formats, paying particular attention to local, chancery, hustings, and federal court records. Contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001 for more information.

$25 ($20 for Library of Virginia members). This is an in-person event. Registration Required