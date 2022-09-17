Garden Lover's Day is a Plant Sale, Garden Tour, and chance to enjoy mid-September here in the valley at Birdsong Pleasure Garden.

September's temperatures are generally in the 70's. Fall Bulbs, Saracinas, Asters, Dahlias, Berried Shrubs, Sedums, Coreopsis and others will be quite showy during that time.

The Hill & Valley Garden Club, who is hosting the event, will be offering for purchase Trees, Shrubs, Perennials, Bulbs, Houseplants, and various Natives starting at $5.

Raffle Tickets are also $5 with a chance to win Gift Certificates ($25-$100) from - Ivy Nursery, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Bluestone Perennials,

Am. Horticultural Soc., Monticello, Plant More Natives., Sandy’s Plants, Hill House Natives, Forrest Green Farm, Earth Sangha, Merrifield, and more!

Tickets are sold at the door, cash or check. $10 for VFGC Members or $12 for non-members.

Enjoy a Guided Garden Tour or wander on your own. Free parking. Rain or shine. Restroom available.