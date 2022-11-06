Garden Glow

Don’t miss the 5th annual Garden Glow, presented by Kroger, October 13-November 6! Starting at sunset, dramatic lighting transforms the historic architecture and gardens into a magical experience for all ages.

This year’s spectacle will be bigger than ever, illuminating the iconic Italian Garden, the WestRock Woodland Trail and the Japanese Garden presented by Colesville Nursery. On the Carriage House Lawn, find expanded seating and art installations at the Glow Village, along with food trucks, fire pits, a Glow Bar and Glow Shop – fun for friends, family or date night in an unforgettable setting.

The event has capacity limitations and time slots fill quickly! Please purchase tickets in advance so you don’t miss your chance to experience this year’s Garden Glow presented by Kroger.

Info

