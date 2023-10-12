Garage Dance Ensemble "Krummelpap, Scandals Wrapped with Prayer"

Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$30, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Garage Dance Ensemble brings this deeply personal and socially charged contemporary dance-theatre work named for krummelpap, a South African comfort food similar to American grits. Featuring an uncompromising text by award-winning poet Ronelda Kamfer, the movement captures the personal and political circumstances and aspirations of the people of South Africa’s former mining community, Namaqualand.

