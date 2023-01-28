Game Changers Exhibit at Nauticus

Nauticus 1 Waterside Drive 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Explore over 120 of the most influential games that have transformed the gaming scene and test your skills with 16 games that have significantly changed the gaming experience in Nauticus' new exhibit.

Get your game on and discover how innovation has shaped the video game industry! Game Changers takes you on a fascinating journey, exploring the past and uncovering the future of gaming. Game Changers examines how the intersection of audio, storytelling, graphics, and gameplay creates the immersive environment of current video gaming systems.

Exhibit is open from January 28th - April 30th, 2023.

Ticket Pricing: $15.95 / Adult or $11.50 / Child

Purchase your tickets: https://bit.ly/nautgamechangers

No tokens or quarters necessary to play! Access to Game Changers is included in Nauticus’ general admission ticket. Nauticus Members are always free!

