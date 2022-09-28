Gallery at First UU - Our 55th Year

Gallery at First UU is the annual fine arts and crafts show at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond. The 55th year of Gallery is scheduled for September 28 to October 2, 2022.

Admission is free and all are welcome! We are so glad to be coming back this year after a two-year hiatus. Mark your calendars to come join us for this wonderful community event.

Starting in 1966 in the church basement with about 20 artists, Gallery has evolved into Richmond’s longest running juried fine arts and crafts exhibition and sale. Over 4,000 works from over 160 of Virginia’s finest artists are displayed, including oil paintings, watercolors, lithographs, fiber art, lamps, photographs, prints, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry, stained glass, paper, wood, wearable art, weaving, and more!

Show Hours

Opening Night: Wednesday, 9/28— 5 to 8 pm

Thursday, 9/29— 3 to 8 pm

Friday, 9/30 — 3 to 8 pm

Saturday, 10/1 — 12 to 5 pm

Final Day: Sunday, 10/2 — 12 to 5 pm

Customer Pick-up Purchased Art : Monday, 10/3 — 9 am – 6 pm