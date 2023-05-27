Gainesville Community Choir 10-Year Anniversary concert series: Through Heaven’s Eyes

The Gainesville Community Choir is excited to present their 10-Year Anniversary concert series: Through Heaven’s Eyes. Be uplifted and inspired by an array of music from across the genres! Joined by professional instrumentalists from the DC area, GCC will perform a variety of selections – including Baroque, Spirituals, Kenyan, Sea Shanty, Video Game Soundtrack, Country Western, American Folk music, and more – as well as an epic medley from Hans Zimmer’s and Stephen Swartz’s gorgeous film score The Prince of Egypt.

Tickets ($15/adults, $10/age 9-17) can be purchased at the door with cash, check, credit card, Venmo, or PayPal. Children 8 and under are free.

Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the concert. General admission seating. Concert is approx. 1 hr, 15 min in length.