"Fun With One" Art Exhibit Opening Reception at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

Fun With One Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

Exhibit Dates: March 3–April 1, 2023

Opening Reception: Friday, March 3, 7-9pm

The Fun With One art exhibit showcases 2D and 3D monochromatic artwork by Del Ray Artisans members—revealing a fascinating variety even using only one color. Join us for the opening reception on Friday, March 3 between 7-9pm to meet the curators: Rusty Lynn and Kelly Postula. Mark your calendar now or set a reminder through Eventbrite.

Come to the reception dressed all in one color for fun and a chance to win a free 30th Anniversary T-shirt. The reception is also your last chance to purchase raffle tickets to win two beautiful outdoor statues of the Chinese Buddhist Deities of Compassion (Guan Yin) and Longevity (Shou Lao). The raffle benefits Del Ray Artisans 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the winner will be drawn during the reception.

If you have been to a Del Ray Artisans member exhibit in the past, you know our local artists create artwork in a wide variety of styles, approaches, and materials. Come to this exhibit to also be amazed at the range of intensity, shades, and possibilities that can be accomplished using one color. Each of the principal colors has a medley of variants. For instance, the Red Family includes Rose, Cherry, Merlot, Scarlet, and a number of other colors. The exhibit is arranged by color family to view the contingency of shades in each color family—seeing just how diverse a color can be.

The artists awards are juried by Robin Croft, an artist from Manassas, VA whose works include painting and sculpture. Many of his sculptures are created from found materials in nature, created to be left outdoors, and not glued or nailed together in any way so the natural materials can then be redistributed by the natural elements of wind and sea water. He has taught a variety of courses in drawing, painting, and collage at the Lorton Workhouse Art Center. View Robin's art on Instagram @shipwreckartist.

In the spirit of the color theme, curator Rusty Lynn is facilitating Del Ray Artisans’ Creative Book Club on Saturday, February 11 from 10am-12pm with a discussion of “The Secret Lives of Color” by Kassia St. Clair. This book is organized around the color groups and full of very interesting research about all the colors imaginable. Book club is a drop-in program. For more details on book club and all upcoming programs, visit DelRayArtisans.org/programs.

The Fun With One exhibit runs March 3 - April 1, 2023 at Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301. Gallery hours are First Thursday (Apr-Sept) 12-9pm, Thursday 12-6pm, Friday 12-9pm, Saturday 12-6pm, and Sunday 12-6pm. Typically the gallery is closed the last Sunday of the month, but the gallery will be open on Sunday, March 26 and closed on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. The gallery is free, open to the public, and accessible. For more information, please visit DelRayArtisans.org/exhibits.

Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.