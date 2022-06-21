Front lawn Fun

How did kids play in the past? Toys like Jacks, Jacob’s Ladders, and YoYos have been found around the world for thousands of years. You will get the chance to play with colonial-era replicas of these games, as well as take part in slinky races down our front steps, giant checkers on the lawn, and even try your luck in getting George Washington back home to Mount Vernon in a 19th C version of chutes and ladders. This event is fun for all ages but recommended for elementary – middle school.

FAQs:

Do I need to register for this event?

No! This is a free, walk-up event on the Front Lawn from 10:30-12:30. If you’d like to head inside the museum to see some of our great exhibits, you can learn more about our admission pricing and policies here: https://virginiahistory.org/visit

Do I have to arrive at 10:30?

No! This is a drop in event – you can arrive and leave whenever you’d like.

What if it is raining?

We will make the call to cancel by 9:30 the morning of a rainy day and post it on our education social media, @vmhceducation

