Fright Fest, Presented by SNICKERS®

Experience the DMV’s largest and most horrifying Halloween event, Fright Fest, select nights in September and October at Six Flags America. Enjoy haunted attractions, including frightful shows, scare zones and tons of deliciously evil treats!

When the sun goes down BEWARE! During Fright by Night all kinds of vicious, blood thirsty creatures come out in search of their next victim. Six Flags America has terrifying haunted attractions, horrific shows and scare zones packed with roaming zombies, blood thirsty cowboys, crazed clowns and so much more!

When you’re ready for a break of the monster-tainment make sure you ride our nine bone-chilling roller coasters IN THE DARK! If you thought they were thrilling in the day you’ll be horrifically thrilled with the night time experience.