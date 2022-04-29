Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co.

to

The Virginia Beer Company 401 Second Street , Virginia 23185

Celebrate warm weather in The Edge District! Featuring live music, new beer releases, and rotating food trucks every weekend at The Virginia Beer Company. The brewery is open from 12-9:30 pm every Friday with 16 small batch taps flowing, oversized umbrellas popped in the beer garden, daily food truck specials, draft discounts for Frontline Workers, and live music from 6-9 pm.

Info

The Virginia Beer Company 401 Second Street , Virginia 23185
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
757-378-2903
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-04-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-04-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-04-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-04-29 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-06 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-13 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-20 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friday Night LIVE at Virginia Beer Co. - 2022-05-27 18:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Subscribe-March/April

Most Popular