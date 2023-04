Spring has sprung and Live Music SZN Returns! We're back to beats in the Beer Garden EVERY FRIDAY from Spring thru Fall. Welcome some of our favorite big bands and bold sounds EVERY Friday!

Performing LIVE from 6-9 pm. Brewery opens at Noon with 16 taps flowing, first-looks for Full-Time Friends, Frontline Friday Draft Specials, and a food truck dishing all day.

Visit https://virginiabeerco.com/location/taproom/#music-more for lineup details!

Local Music. Live Music. Love Music!