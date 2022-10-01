A celebration of local beer, food, music and crafts will take over the sparkling new Fredericksburg Nationals ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 1. Save the date because all that’s missing now is you.

Fredtoberfest brings together an authentic German-style Oktoberfest, including an oompah band, with great hand-crafted Virginia beer, cider and seltzer, delicious food, vendors, and activities for all ages. The day-long festival culminates with a live concert featuring four of the region’s best bands.

The first annual Fredtoberfest is presented by 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Co. in collaboration with the Fredericksburg Area Beer Trail, Visit Fredericksburg, Tour Stafford and Visit Spotsylvania.

Fredtoberfest tickets are on sale now. Follow this link for more information and to purchase your passes today: https://www.6bgbrewingco.com/fredtoberfest

When: Oct. 1, noon-10 p.m.

Where: FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Tickets: Advance: $15; At the gate: $20

Includes admission into the event, a souvenir 24 oz. stadium cup and access to all activities and the live music concert.