Franklin Delano Roosevelt: A Great and Patriotic American

From the first 100 days of his administration in 1933 until his death in April 1945, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt brought America out of the Great Depression, guided us through World War II, and led a transformation of society. Join VWM Director of Education Jim Triesler as he explores the life of our 32nd President.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vAVjL8a7Q-6DCdQsQHmS8g

Short link: https://bit.ly/3JHcJVv