Frank Lloyd Wright's Birthday Picnic

Join us to celebrate the birthday of the amazing architect, Frank Lloyd Wright! Enjoy an open house tour of Pope-Leighey House and learn about the history of the house and its designer. In the yard, enjoy games and music that inspired the work of Frank Lloyd Wright, or take a selfie with Flat Frank! Stay a little, or all afternoon to enjoy the festivities! Keep an eye out for our celebratory cupcakes, included in the price of your ticket!