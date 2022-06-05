Frank Lloyd Wright's Birthday Picnic

Join us to celebrate the birthday of the amazing architect, Frank Lloyd Wright! Enjoy an open house tour of Pope-Leighey House and learn about the history of the house and its designer. In the yard, enjoy games and music that inspired the work of Frank Lloyd Wright, or take a selfie with Flat Frank! Stay a little, or all afternoon to enjoy the festivities! Keep an eye out for our celebratory cupcakes, included in the price of your ticket!

Woodlawn 9000 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, Virginia 22309
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, outdoors
