Join us to celebrate the birthday of the amazing architect, Frank Lloyd Wright! Enjoy an open house tour of Pope-Leighey House and learn about the history of the house and its designer. In the yard, enjoy games and music that inspired the work of Frank Lloyd Wright, or take a selfie with Flat Frank! Stay a little, or all afternoon to enjoy the festivities! Keep an eye out for our celebratory cupcakes, included in the price of your ticket!
Frank Lloyd Wright's Birthday Picnic
Woodlawn 9000 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, Virginia 22309
May 24, 2022