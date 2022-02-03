The Four Chaplains: A Symbol of Extraordinary Heroism and Devotion

*ONLINE ONLY*

During the early morning darkness of February 3, 1944, the transport Dorchester was torpedoed in the icy waters off the coast of Greenland. Four chaplains, representing three different faiths, perished after giving their life belts to save the lives of others. Witnesses stated the “four men of God linked arms and prayed together” as the transport slipped beneath the waves. In December 1944, each of the four chaplains posthumously received the Army’s Distinguished Service Cross for their heroic action. Join us on “Four Chaplains Day,” to hear the story of these brave men on the 78th Anniversary of their passing.

