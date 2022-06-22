Fossils, Franklinite, Furs, and more tour

Connecting people to nature through the use of our non-live collections items, called biofacts, helps create meaningful moments for everyone. Join us in this behind-the-scenes tour where we will explore our collections department, interact with education materials, and learn why having hands-on experiences are important to zoos and aquariums.

Dates: Wednesdays at 2:00p.m. starting June 22.

Duration of activity: 30 minutes with plenty of time to enjoy the rest of the Museum.

Capacity: up to 9 participants. Participants must be the age of 10 or older.

Guest Tip: Wear comfy shoes, no age minimum, can accommodate a stroller.

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
