Follies STEM Halloween Workshop

Local STEM toy brand, Follies is hosting an educator-led STEM/Arts workshop Saturday October 29th from 10:30am - 11:30am for kids ages 4-7 at Halcyon Arts Lab in Georgetown. Kids can create their own haunted house and learn how to use simple circuits to light it up.

Children will work together to engineer their own large sized haunted house using The Canvas Set from Follies while learning about electronic circuits by adding spooky lights and other fun elements to their house.

Event RSVP: The event costs $20 and you can RSVP HERE.

Date: Saturday October 29, 2022

Time: 10:30am - 11:30am

Location: Halcyon Arts Lab 1801 35th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20007