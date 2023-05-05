Folger Consort with Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble

The Folger Consort is excited to be joined by Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble. Kaleidoscope, directed by Arianne Abela, is recognized for presenting vocal music with artistic distinction, while celebrating racial, ethnic, and gender diversity. Like Folger Consort, the ensemble delights in performing both early and new music. For this program, Kaleidoscope’s singers will join our ensemble of violins, viol, and harpsichord for a program centered around the timeless music of Claudio Monteverdi and his contemporaries. The program also includes works by living composers Caroline Shaw and Jonathan Woody.