Take a journey through winter with us as we celebrate the Sounds of the Season, both familiar and novel.

Our diverse and varied program will include festive holiday pieces, winter-inspired works, and the world premiere of a new opus by composer (and Flute Frenzy member) Edgardo Santiago-Ortiz!

The event will be Live Streamed on the Flute Frenzy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flutefrenzyfans