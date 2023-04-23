Flute Frenzy Presents: Elements of The Earth and Beyond

Join Flute Frenzy as they explore and celebrate the Earth and Beyond through sound!

Encounter the members of the flute family, big and small - from the piccolo all the way down to the contrabass flute (it's taller than you!). Experience familiar tunes arranged for flute and discover new favorites composed specifically for flute choir.

Free Admission - Donations Welcome - Free Parking for the event is available in the adjacent Zable stadium lot or at metered spaces on campus.

Flute Frenzy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and has been performing throughout Williamsburg and the surrounding region for over 22 years. Learn more at flutefrenzy.org