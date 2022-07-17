The Floyd Gallery Walk

The Center is full of excitement for this year’s Gallery Walk, which offers once-a-month opportunities to experience the limitless artistry of Floyd County. Eleven participating galleries and studios will be opening their doors for the event. Visit each of these local epicenters of creativity on June 19th, July 17th, August 21, September 18th & October 16th, 2022, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Food truck cuisine will be available.