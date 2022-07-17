The Floyd Gallery Walk

to

Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Virginia 24091

The Center is full of excitement for this year’s Gallery Walk, which offers once-a-month opportunities to experience the limitless artistry of Floyd County. Eleven participating galleries and studios will be opening their doors for the event. Visit each of these local epicenters of creativity on June 19th, July 17th, August 21, September 18th & October 16th, 2022, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Food truck cuisine will be available.

Info

Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Virginia 24091
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
5407452784
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-07-17 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-07-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-07-17 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-07-17 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-08-21 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-08-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-08-21 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-08-21 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-09-18 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-09-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-09-18 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-09-18 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-10-16 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-10-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-10-16 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Floyd Gallery Walk - 2022-10-16 12:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular