Floyd Artisan Trail

On Saturday and Sunday, June 10 & 11, 10am – 5pm, Floyd County artisans, farms, galleries, and more will open their doors for this year’s Artisan Trail. Featuring over 30 different individuals and businesses, the Artisan Trail is a years-long tradition in Floyd to celebrate the abundant artistry available in this area. The Artisan Trail is free to attend and invites locals and tourists alike to travel around the county to visit the open studios, see live demos, and purchase one-of-a-kind handmade art and goods.

​Beginning in 2011, the Artisan Trail has been an eagerly awaited annual event that provides a scenic way for trail-goers to experience Floyd County. Floyd has always been known for its beautiful landscapes and range of artistic talent. Join family and friends this year to visit artisan home-studios to see live demos of ceramics, wood-working, glass art, fibers and textile art, and more. The Trail happily hosts local farms and farm markets, offering tours and locally grown produce and farm goods. There may even be adorable farm animals to see!

Galleries, shops, and other small businesses are also mapped out on the trail. This is the perfect time to stop in to see a range of artists, check out lovely, unique merchandise, and maybe grab lunch or a drink at one of the local restaurants or distilleries. If you’re looking for some much-needed relaxation, Hotel Floyd is on the Trail and offering beautiful rooms for your weekend visiting. No matter where you visit on the Trail, you’re sure to end the weekend with a refreshed view of artistry and perhaps a token from your visit to remind you of Floyd at home.

After taking a couple years hiatus due to Covid, we’re excited to welcome back and revamp the Artisan Trail to celebrate our local talent! Maps and brochures with all participants’ information will be available at the Floyd Center for the Arts, the Floyd Welcome Center, and other information hubs around Floyd. As you plan your visit and map out stops, make sure to check FloydArtCenter.org to keep up to date regarding participating locations.