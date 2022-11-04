First Gallery Exhibition by the Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley

Roanoke, VA – October 2022 – Join Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley, as they open their first gallery exhibition at Left of Center Art Space, of Friday, November 4 during Art By Night. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and runs through the month of November.

The exhibit and sale of handwoven items by members of the Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley, at Left of Center Art Space (LOC), 24 Campbell Ave, opens during Art by Night, Nov 4th, 5-8:30 pm. The exhibit and sale will run from Nov 4th through 30th during regular LOC hours, Thurs-Sat, 11:00-4:00.