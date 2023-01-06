Beginning in November, the museum will host First Fridays at VMHC, a family-friendly event. The museum will stay open late on the first Friday of each month. Between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm, the museum will offer free admission to the galleries, specials in the Café, access to food trucks, live music, and family-centered activities.

First Friday of every month from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm

Free after-hours admission to the museum

$2 off wine and beer in the Museum Café, plus specialty mocktails for adults and kids

Access to food trucks, live music, and family-friendly activities

Free, no registration required.