First Fridays – Staci Griesbach

Just ahead of what would have been Patsy Cline’s 90th birthday, join us for a concert celebrating the Virginia native and country music legend. All the way from Los Angeles and featured in Rolling Stone magazine, vocalist Staci Griesbach blends jazz and country for a signature style you don’t want to miss in this exciting After 5 Fridays debut. Drink specials from Best Café begin at 5:30 pm. The concert begins at 6 pm.