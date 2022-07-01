Celebrate First Friday with an absolute legend from our own backyard. Jazz saxophonist James “Plunky” Branch and his band, Oneness, will electrify the Robins Sculpture Garden. Enjoy drink specials from Best Café and a cool serenade of smooth unity on a hot summer night.
First Fridays – Plunky and Oneness
to
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022