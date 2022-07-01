First Fridays – Plunky and Oneness

to

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Celebrate First Friday with an absolute legend from our own backyard. Jazz saxophonist James “Plunky” Branch and his band, Oneness, will electrify the Robins Sculpture Garden. Enjoy drink specials from Best Café and a cool serenade of smooth unity on a hot summer night.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
to
