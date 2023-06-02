First Fridays at LVA | Place

Venture east from Richmond’s Arts District for quarterly First Fridays at the Library of Virginia! Join us to enjoy refreshments and view an art exhibition by Virginia artists. Also view our 200 Years, 200 Stories exhibition; listen to open mic poetry, prose or music; and take part in a “creation station.”

This First Friday's featured artists include:

Caryl Burtner, Richmond

Faith Harris, Midlothian

Jamie Lewis, Richmond

Jessica Cavinder, Norfolk

Heather Orrock, Chesterfield

Claiborne Snyder, Glen Allen

Theresa Brown, Chesapeake

June’s theme is Maps: Your Place in Virginia. Make your own map listing places you’ve lived in Virginia, your path to the commonwealth or your favorite locales. Add your own creative touch to copies of maps from the Library’s collections.

For more information, contact Nan Carmack at 804-692-3792 or nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov. Use this PDF if you would like to be considered in our Call for Artists. This is a free event. Limited free parking is available in the deck underneath the Library building.