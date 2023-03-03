First Fridays at LVA | Collections

Venture east from Richmond’s Arts District for quarterly First Fridays at the Library of Virginia! Join us to enjoy refreshments and view an art exhibition by Virginia artists. Also view our 200 Years, 200 Stories exhibition; listen to open mic poetry, prose or music; and take part in a “creation station.”

March’s theme is Collections Show and Tell. Learn about archival preservation and bring your own photos, books or family documents to discuss preserving your family stories with the Library’s conservator, Leslie Courtois. Enjoy a display of original items from the Library’s collection and then use copies of collection resources to create your own collage.

For more information, contact Nan Carmack at 804-692-3792 or nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov. Use this PDF if you would like to be considered in our Call for Artists.