Fire: A Reading and Talkback

Mina travels to Apex, North Carolina, where she is producing the fourth and last season of Clime. She’s joined by River, who lost their grandmother, Tuca, and Finley, who is producing a renowned former president and climate leader’s third climate documentary. Eden is the controlled burn crew leader (burn boss) with the North Carolina forestry service, working to strengthen local habitats with controlled burns. With new restrictions on burning due to climate change, Eden is forced to stay and fight for the job and native Southeastern habitats she loves, or leave her profession mid-stream (level three burn boss, working to level one) to return home and take over her family’s struggling pine tree farm. With increasing restrictions on controlled burning in the state due to climate change, and declining interest in pine trees for utility poles and pine hay, Eden finds her heritage, livelihood, and connection with North Carolina’s forests suddenly at risk.