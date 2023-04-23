Film Viewing Party: Tides Inn Shoreline Restoration

In 2021, the Tides Inn embarked on an extensive shoreline restoration project to prevent erosion, increase habitat for birds and aquatic life and ultimately, beautify our waterways. From the project’s beginning until its completion a year later, the Tides captured footage to illustrate its environmental impact. At this alfresco event benefitting our community partner, Friends of Rappahannock (FOR), enjoy the first public viewing of this 10-minute documentary short film. The ticket price of $50 includes wine—with the cost of each ticket going directly to FOR.