Film Screening & Discussion | Clay 1613: An American Family in Black and White

to

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Join us at the Library of Virginia for a screening of the film Clay 1613: An American Family in Black and White, followed by a discussion with executive producer Leontyne Clay Peck and Dr. Gregg Kimball, the Library’s director of Public Services and Outreach. The film explores historical and genealogical research done by Leontyne Clay Peck and the Clay Family Society, focusing on connecting poor and rich, black and white, known and unknown descendants of the English planter John Clay, who arrived in the colony of Virginia in 1613.

The film, which takes viewers on a journey of storytelling with Leontyne Clay Peck, Mary Richardson, Dr. Lindsey Apple, Rahman Ali and many more, will uplift and inspire families to document their family histories. For more information, contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001.

This is a free event. Registration is required.

Info

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Film, History
804.692.3001
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Film Screening & Discussion | Clay 1613: An American Family in Black and White - 2023-05-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Film Screening & Discussion | Clay 1613: An American Family in Black and White - 2023-05-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Film Screening & Discussion | Clay 1613: An American Family in Black and White - 2023-05-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Film Screening & Discussion | Clay 1613: An American Family in Black and White - 2023-05-18 18:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Alpaca-Sign Up

Most Popular