Film Screening & Discussion | Clay 1613: An American Family in Black and White

Join us at the Library of Virginia for a screening of the film Clay 1613: An American Family in Black and White, followed by a discussion with executive producer Leontyne Clay Peck and Dr. Gregg Kimball, the Library’s director of Public Services and Outreach. The film explores historical and genealogical research done by Leontyne Clay Peck and the Clay Family Society, focusing on connecting poor and rich, black and white, known and unknown descendants of the English planter John Clay, who arrived in the colony of Virginia in 1613.

The film, which takes viewers on a journey of storytelling with Leontyne Clay Peck, Mary Richardson, Dr. Lindsey Apple, Rahman Ali and many more, will uplift and inspire families to document their family histories. For more information, contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001.

This is a free event. Registration is required.