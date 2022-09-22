Figures of Freedom Downtown Walking Tour

Step into the past in Shockoe Bottom, one of Richmond’s oldest historic districts, to explore the struggles for freedom that helped shape America. Join Richmond’s most experienced guides as we discover stories of Richmond’s earliest Indigenous inhabitants, enslaved people fighting to be free, Thomas Jefferson’s historic Statute of Religious Freedom, Dr. Mary Walker’s demands for equality for women and more. We’ll visit Richmond’s canal walk, check out beautiful murals and visit the Henry “Box” Brown monument.

Meeting place: The Valentine First Freedom Center, 14 South 14th Street.

