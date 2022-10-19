Fight the Flu & COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

As part of its commitment to building a healthier community, Riverside Health System is proud to be hosting several free vaccination events throughout the region in order to further promote both flu and COVID-19 vaccination.

These drive-thru and walk-up clinics will allow patients 9 and older to receive the flu vaccine and those 6 months and older to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (whiles supplies last). COVID-19 vaccines will be offered for all primary doses as well as booster doses based on the current approved vaccination schedule. To receive a second, third or booster vaccination, you must show proof of prior vaccination.

A drive-thru clinic will be held at the Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Patients who are sick with any of the following symptoms should attend a clinic after these symptoms are resolved:

- Fever (greater than 100.4)

- New onset cough

- Sore throat

- Chills

- New loss of taste or smell

- Diarrhea

- Nausea or vomiting

- Congestion or runny nose not related to allergies

In addition, patients who are under evaluation for COVID-19, waiting on viral test results, diagnosed with COVID-19 and not yet cleared to discontinue home isolation, or have had prolonged contact with anyone with confirmed COVID-19 should contact their provider before getting flu or COVID-19 vaccinations.

For more information please contact Riverside Nurse at 757-595-6363 or 800-675-6368 or visit riversideonline.com/flu.

To review the guidelines before attending a clinic, please visit riversideonline.com/flu and riversideonline.com/covidvaccine.