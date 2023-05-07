FETCH Fest Pet Wellness Festival Presented by Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

to

Main Line Brewery 1603 Ownby Lane, Virginia 23220

FETCH Fest, formerly Mutt Strut, is a dog-friendly, family friendly event to celebrate a five-week fundraising competition that helps bring awareness to pet cancer. The fun, educational event is aimed at promoting the overall health and well-being of pets, and will feature live music, tasty food and beverages, as well as interactive stations and contests for the whole family to enjoy!

Main Line Brewery 1603 Ownby Lane, Virginia 23220
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness
8047938348
