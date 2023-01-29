The 1950s had its own sense of style, and its very real problems. Fellow Travelers follows the story of a love affair between two men caught in the turbulent moment of Senator Joseph McCarthy’s “Lavender Scare” – an overt policy to drive homosexuality out of government service. The very real struggles resulting from this witch-hunt end in a stunning act of betrayal. A Commonwealth premiere by Virginia-native, composer Gregory Spears.

Composed by Gregory Spears, Libretto by Greg Pierce, Based on the 2007 novel “Fellow Travelers” by Thomas Mallon

Sung in English with English Surtitles