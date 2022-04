Feldpost is the German military mail service. Join Virginia War Memorial Education Director, Jim Triesler, as he explores life inside Germany during World War II, by examining the letters and photographs of soldiers and their loved ones.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HxL2SeaKQOekXXA6I6glVw

Short link: https://bit.ly/38dNh9T