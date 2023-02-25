February – March Exhibits @ Art Works!

Three artists, three mediums, three different styles. In February Cary Loving shows us how to view nature in a different way. Lizzie Brown in her exhibit, using color and portraiture she deconstructs the false perceptions associated with African Americans. And Scott Tilghman provides an exhibit with a new style of mosaics. The monthly All Media Show features Virginia artists—a juried show. The exhibits continue through March 18, 2023. Admission is free and open to the public.

Becoming by Cary Loving

The artist invites you to see Nature in a different way. Instead of literal or realistic depiction, there is fantasy and mystery: the human merges with the bird, the owl is mute while the forest whispers, enigmatic narratives are implied. Loving presents clay and mixed media sculpture, along with paintings and layered cyanotype photographs.

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.



In Full Color by Lizzie Brown

Lizzie Brown is a Richmond native and alumni of Virginia Commonwealth University, where she earned a dual degree in Painting/Printmaking and Art Education. Through her art she considers the misconceptions centered around people of color. Looking to biblical and spiritual references, she depicts the beauty, resilience, and strength of African American men, women, and children through the use of color blocked and/or highly rendered portraiture. The physical act of layering and blending paint and/or use of shape and color to construct form, symbolically blur and deconstruct the false perceptions associated with African Americans. This exhibit is a collection of paintings that serve as a renewed image of black people in all their colors.

A former art educator, she became the owner of From The Core Art Studio in fall of 2021, in order to pursue her creative endeavors, while continuing to share and foster a love for art with youth. She has been displaying her work in galleries and spaces throughout Richmond, D.C., and Maryland, working in conjunction with the Mending Walls Project, vending at various pop-up markets in surrounding areas, and leading art experiences and camps for youth. Lizzie's connection to creating and teaching art is a form of ministry. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery.

Scott Tilghman Recent Works

Scott Tilghman received a BA in Fine Arts Management with a Studio Art minor at Randolph Macon College in 1986. In 2014, he rededicated himself to art, creating regularly, and encouraging others to do the same, by founding the Hillians Art League for artists

to meet, work and exchange ideas. Scott has developed a mosaic style that translates the colors that mingle in his imagination into bright tesserae, forming still-life’s, landscapes, nudes, portraits, and abstract compositions. Bold color combinations command attention, and the works compel viewers to enjoy multiple perspectives. This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.



February 2023 All Media Show

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. There is no theme this month. Call for entries is January 1 – February13, 2023. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: artworksrva.com