February - March Exhibits at Art Works

In February Michael O’Neal, teacher, scholar, and master painter will present New Works in Art Works’ main gallery. Carolyn Pitts will exhibit a new body of work, The End in Mind, a colorful and delightful twist on the concept of Memento Mori (Latin for remember your death). And Corinne Schofield will display Folds: Small Images, intricate color pencil drawings of the many facets of folds.

Did you know that March13th – 19th is Virginia Flood Awareness Week? The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) asked us to invite artists to exhibit artwork that captures the devastation and results of floods and high water. DCR will provide educational information on flood awareness

The exhibits continue through March 19, 2022. Also visit our 80 artist studios. Admission is free and open to the public Tuesdays – Sundays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Closed Mondays).

________________________________________New Works by Michael O’Neal

Michael O’Neal earned bachelor’s and master's degrees from VCU. He was an apprentice to master screen printer Norman Lassiter of Editions Lassiter-Meisel. His experience in printmaking and as an educator has been a guiding force in his art making processes. He practices both traditional and experimental methods of making paintings. This exhibit is a series of acrylic paintings composed on canvas over the past year and a half.

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

The End in Mind by Carolyn Pitts

While caring for her mother in her last weeks, Carolyn Pitts noticed that the many flowers sent by friends were quite beautiful even as they decayed. This led her to photograph the bouquets and later transform them into a series. She stumbled across the term Memento Mori (remember your death) and realized that this reminder to live your life to the fullest each day, described the body of work and her fascination with withering flowers.

This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

Folds: Small Images by Corinne Schofield

Corinne Schofield explores simple organic shapes in monochromatic tones when she compiles her colored pencil drawings. Lines divide the space which allow the organic shapes to start, stop, flow and fold over each other. These delicate detailed drawings will be on exhibit in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

February 2022 All Media Show – Flood Awareness

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. The theme for this month is Flood Awareness. Flood Awareness Week in Virginia is March 13-20, 2022. The Virginia Depart of Conservation and Recreation sponsors this exhibit to bring education and preparedness for floods to the community.