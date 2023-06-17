Father's Day Weekend Festival

We’re celebrating Father’s Day with the ultimate weekend line up starting with the Grand Opening of our brand new exhibit, Aquaticus!

Join us for $5 tickets all weekend long and explore the depths of the ocean with your imagination as you touch barnacles, explore an underwater cave, and more! Climb aboard a working vessel to take on the role of research lab assistant and discover interesting and surprising details about the waters below.

Other Celebrations Throughout The Weekend:

BattleChip & Sip: On Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 from 11 AM – 3 PM on the Battleship Wisconsin, we will be offering a Battlechip & Sip. For just $3 a ball or $27.50 for 10 balls, you will be able to hit a golf ball off of the fantail! All golf balls are biodegradable.

Painting Workshop: On Saturday, June 17th at 2 PM, join local artist Heather Donis for a Painting Workshop. For more information, please click here.

The Norfolk Grille will have specials and food/drink available on the Battleship Wisconsin!