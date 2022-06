Are you looking for something fun to do on Father's Day, June 19th? Bring dad and granddad to Hunt Club Farm. Dads and Granddads get in FREE, and there's even something in it for mom!

On Father's Day, June 19th, 2022, all dads and granddads get in free and receive 20% off select grilling spices at the Farm Market!* We're also offering moms 20% off all 6-inch plants at the market!

*When accompanied by a child.

Please ask the cashier for sale selection.