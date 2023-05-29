In the middle of the 19th-century, the Farmhouse’s fruitful grounds were filled with orchards and fresh produce that were utilized in many creative ways – including pickling and jam making. Sample historic recipes featuring cherries, cucumbers, and peaches from the City of Falls Church’s very own Farmers Market! There will be a different recipe to try each month and you can even take the recipes home to experiment on your own.
Farm to Farmhouse: Cherry Jam
Cherry Hill Farmhouse 312 Park Ave., Falls Church, Virginia 22046
May 4, 2023