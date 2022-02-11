The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. offers couples an opportunity to escape to our exclusive “Fan of Love Couples Retreat”. Together you will embark on a blissful spa journey in a private suite which includes a 1-hour and 20-minute massage with a custom-blended signature oil.

The package includes an additional 20 minutes of relaxation time together, in a private lounge while enjoying a glass of sparkling wine, a fruit platter, and a Valentines treat. Extend the experience at home with a complimentary gift of the custom blended massage oil used during your treatment.

Wednesday – Thursday: $550

Friday – Sunday: $590

Valid through the month of February 2 – 27, 2022.