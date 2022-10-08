Family Hearth Cooking Workshop

Saturday, October 8, 2022 10am-12:30pm and 1:30-4pm

$70/adult and child pair, $55/member pair

Is there a kid in your life who likes to cook? Give the gift of cooking in a fireplace! Gunston Hall is excited to welcome kid and adult duos for a two-and-a-half hour workshop in our hearth kitchen. This program is perfect for young people ages 8-16 with an adult for the ultimate hands-on experience with history.

During the program, each team will make gingerbread, strawberry jam, and whipped cream from historic recipes. Each team will have a chance to taste the results at Gunston Hall and to take home any leftovers.

The program fee includes all supplies and materials, as well as a kid-focused tour of the historic house.