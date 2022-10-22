Fall Volunteer Day at VCCA

Join artists in residence, VCCA staff, and members of the community for light yard work and free lunch on the historic grounds of Mt. San Angelo, home to the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts' artist residency program in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Lunch will be provided! Please sign up by Tuesday, October 18: https://vcca.typeform.com/fall-2022

What You Need: Please bring gardening gloves, pruning shears, and rakes if you have them. Consider a jacket/poncho, hat, sunscreen, water bottle, etc. — whatever will keep you comfortable outdoors! Coffee and water will be available.

COVID-19 Protocols: To help keep our artist community safe, VCCA requires all visitors be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. Volunteer projects will be completed outdoors at safe social distance, but please have a mask at the ready. Masks are required indoors at VCCA.