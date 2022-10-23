Fall Open Studios at VCCA

Visit the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts at Mt. San Angelo for a special opportunity to step inside VCCA’s Studio Barn complex, where writers, visual artists, and composers from across the nation and around the world come to pursue their creative work in a supportive and inspiring environment.

Participating artists will open their individual studios to the community. You’re invited to come see what they’re working on and to chat with them about their creative processes.

Visitors will also be welcome to take a self-guided tour of the grounds and explore VCCA’s outdoor sculpture collection. Light refreshments will be available.

VCCA hosts three public Open Studio events a year (in Spring, Summer, and Fall). Fall is a wonderful time to visit the grounds of Mt. San Angelo, and each public Open Studios event offers a rare chance to catch a glimpse of the creative magic that happens at this artist residency program.

To help keep its artist community safe, VCCA requires that all guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be prepared to wear facial coverings while indoors.