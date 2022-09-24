Fall Native Plant Sale 2022

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Member preview: September 15 | 4pm-6pm

Public Sale: September 17-18, 24-25 | 9am-4:30pm

It’s Autumn again, so you know what that means – break out your gloves, rakes and shovels; it’s the Fall Native Plant Sale!

The Virginia Living Museum popular Native Plant Sale offers 134 beautiful and unusual native perennials, vines, shrubs and trees. Celebrating 35 years of native plant sales, the Museum connects people to nature through educational experiences that promote conservation. The annual fall sale will take place onsite in the Virginia Living Museum Conservation Garden this September.

