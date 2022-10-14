Luckett's Fall Market

Lucketts Fall Market is a wildly popular Northern Virginia event that showcases more than 200 of the best “vintage hip” vendors on the East Coast. It features painted furniture, vintage garden gems, architectural salvage, crusty antiques, and all kinds of crazy-good finds. This exciting event, now in its 22nd year, has a huge and loyal following from all over the DC Metro area. Live music, beer gardens, enticing food trucks, and fun workshops all make for a spectacular shopping weekend.

Our General Admission is good for one-day admission on the day of your choosing. Please note that on Friday, October 14th the General Admission hours are from 12 Noon til 5 PM. Saturday and Sunday, October 15th and 16th the hours are from 10 AM til 5 PM.